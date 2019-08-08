TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 140.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 114,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,412. The company has a market cap of $870.13 million, a PE ratio of 263.13 and a beta of 1.53. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $34,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Bransfield bought 4,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,680.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,400 shares of company stock worth $342,282. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.