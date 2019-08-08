Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN) Shares Down 9.1%

Transcanna Holdings Inc (CNSX:TCAN)’s stock price traded down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.10, 188,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Transcanna in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.80 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55.

About Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN)

TransCanna Holdings Inc provides medical marijuana transportation and distribution services in Canada. Its services include transportation and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products; and branding and marketing services to cannabis-related clients. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

