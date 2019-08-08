Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 37.1% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth about $3,276,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth about $2,106,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,177.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Tilray from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.97.

TLRY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.38. 11,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.59. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $300.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 159.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

