Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 331.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 89,486 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.67. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

