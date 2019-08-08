Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 499 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 116,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,374.6% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,778,414. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.