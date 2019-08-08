Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 587 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

EOG stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

