Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary Purchases 16,111 Shares of Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 16,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$35,540.87 ($25,206.29).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tribeca Global Natural Resources alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 14,826 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$32,839.59 ($23,290.49).

On Thursday, July 25th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$33,635.00 ($23,854.61).

On Monday, July 22nd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 14,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$31,900.00 ($22,624.11).

On Tuesday, July 16th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,668 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$34,735.96 ($24,635.43).

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,900 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$35,313.90 ($25,045.32).

On Friday, June 21st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 25,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$50,275.00 ($35,656.03).

On Monday, June 24th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 19,999 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$40,217.99 ($28,523.40).

On Wednesday, June 5th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 50,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$108,250.00 ($76,773.05).

Shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$2.04 ($1.45). The stock had a trading volume of 52,990 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.14. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.63 ($1.87).

About Tribeca Global Natural Resources

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.