Tribune (TRCO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 19.03%. Tribune’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tribune to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tribune stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. Tribune has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

