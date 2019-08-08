Trollcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $277,415.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $277,415.00 and $8.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002826 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00164473 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004355 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000592 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00047586 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 590,562,639 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

