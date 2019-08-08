Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Director Buys $44,000.00 in Stock

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Director Wayne A. Hinman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.07. 1,693,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,185. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62. Tronox Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 3.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.00 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tronox by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

