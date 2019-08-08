Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 804,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,185. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62. Tronox has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 target price on Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Tronox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffry N. Quinn acquired 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 266,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,027 shares of company stock worth $305,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

