Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 800 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.73. 1,987,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,399. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $897,414.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,907.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,327 shares of company stock worth $2,466,666 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.