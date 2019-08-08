Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,220,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,770,000 after acquiring an additional 191,820 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,024,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,075,000 after acquiring an additional 281,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,365,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 2.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,035,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.9% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,020,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,710,000 after buying an additional 100,152 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 126,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,692. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.67.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

