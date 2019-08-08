Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in National Grid were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 136.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 135.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 179.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Macquarie started coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NGG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.50. 188,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.46. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $2.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.70%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

