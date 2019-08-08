Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,198. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.03 and a 52-week high of $220.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

