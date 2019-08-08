Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,029,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,283,000 after acquiring an additional 257,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,596,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,257,000 after acquiring an additional 716,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 17.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,963,000 after purchasing an additional 169,233 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,798.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,491 shares of company stock worth $3,677,189. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $182.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

