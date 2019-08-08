Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 35.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,020,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 268,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,245 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 168,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $243,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,757.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 95,660 shares of company stock worth $4,647,151. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.25. 8,810,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,320,255. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

