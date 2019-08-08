Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.19. 6,236,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587,973. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $142.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

