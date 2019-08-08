Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 969 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in International Paper were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Stephens downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

NYSE IP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.01. 1,114,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,289. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $45,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,409.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.