Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,470 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,424 shares of company stock worth $3,548,173. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.31. 993,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

