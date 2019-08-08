TrustNote (TTT) Price Tops $0.0003

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. TrustNote has a market capitalization of $102,046.00 and approximately $1,328.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustNote has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One TrustNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00252160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.01228305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00019913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00094394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000396 BTC.

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin. TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org.

TrustNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

