TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.73. TSS shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 47,606 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74.

About TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

