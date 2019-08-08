TTC Protocol (TTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.58 Million

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, TTC Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One TTC Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Bibox, DEx.top and BitForex. TTC Protocol has a total market cap of $19.64 million and $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00759043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00028976 BTC.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TTC Protocol is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Protocol Token Trading

TTC Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BitForex, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

