Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Director Acquires $502,500.00 in Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Director E V. Goings acquired 33,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,795. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $717.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,910,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 407,300 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 404,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 286,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,807,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.