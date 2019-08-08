TurtleCoin Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $348,825.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 50,488,286,963 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

