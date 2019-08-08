Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Allstate by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,143,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,659,000 after buying an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Allstate by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,738,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,628.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,351,053. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

