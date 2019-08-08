Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 66,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,800. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.