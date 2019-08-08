Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.65.

In related news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,272,857.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $78.67 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

