Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000. CarMax makes up 1.3% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 20,731.6% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,118,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,097,000 after buying an additional 1,113,493 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $40,215,000. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,243,000 after buying an additional 300,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after buying an additional 258,689 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 28.9% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,427,000 after buying an additional 251,926 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 86,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $7,247,229.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,496,297.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,514. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $92.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

