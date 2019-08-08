Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $1.19 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,090 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,395 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,237 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $410,454.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,960 shares in the company, valued at $35,148,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,357 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $92.04. 103,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,544. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

