Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Daniel M. Pope Sells 1,215 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $555,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TYL opened at $250.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $252.47. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 537.7% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TYL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

