Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.75 billion.Tyson Foods also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.75-6.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $88.70. 2,844,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,453. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Standpoint Research lowered Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.94.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $996,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Wayne Ramsey sold 21,166 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,731,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,532 shares of company stock worth $11,238,896. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.