UBS Group Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.38 ($64.39).

Shares of STM opened at €39.92 ($46.42) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.02 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €39.65. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 52-week high of €77.85 ($90.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

