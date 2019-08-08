UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €89.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SY1. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.50 ($92.44).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 opened at €80.42 ($93.51) on Monday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €83.92.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.