Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) Trading Down 21.1%

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) traded down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.14, 14,311,312 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 284% from the average session volume of 3,724,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.05.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Ultra Petroleum had a net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $271.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

