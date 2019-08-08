Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.93.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The company had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $75,399.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.