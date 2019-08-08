United Capital Management of KS Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $210.71. The stock had a trading volume of 915,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,275. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $219.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.08. The company has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

