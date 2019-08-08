United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.60), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 2.35%.

Shares of UFCS stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 123,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60 and a beta of -0.10. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $56.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFCS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In related news, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $90,652.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,471 shares in the company, valued at $868,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $48,196.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,662 shares in the company, valued at $815,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,026 shares of company stock worth $394,639. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,833,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in United Fire Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 491,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United Fire Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

