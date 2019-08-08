United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,944,000 after purchasing an additional 369,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585,738 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $117.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

