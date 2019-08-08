United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.19% of United Therapeutics worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 4,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of UTHR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.09. 11,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

