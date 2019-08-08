Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 64,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,924. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $261.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

