Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

USAP traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,867. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $132.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 97,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

