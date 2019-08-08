UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0242 on Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $29.89 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HADAX, OTCBTC and Allcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00259994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.01217077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00092022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000407 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OTCBTC, Allcoin, LBank and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

