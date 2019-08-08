Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,865. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $23.37.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.44 million. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

