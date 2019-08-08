US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15 to $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $38.68. 1,854,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,458. US Foods has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. US Foods had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 23,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $843,834.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,390.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,297,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,257 shares of company stock worth $3,303,069. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

