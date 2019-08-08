Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Vail Resorts worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $5.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.88. The stock had a trading volume of 47,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,282. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $179.60 and a one year high of $302.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.27.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $15,056,570.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,747,841.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,514,693.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,191.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

