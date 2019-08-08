Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Valdor Technology International Inc. (CVE:VTI) shares traded down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 4,950 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $349,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.28.

About Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI)

Valdor Technology International Inc operates as an optical fiber components company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells passive fiber optic components. Its products include harsh-environment 1:32 splitters for telecom and fiber to the home markets; and Impact Mount technology to provide conventional fiber optics connectivity.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valdor Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valdor Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.