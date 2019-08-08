Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

NYSE VLY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 433,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 619.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.