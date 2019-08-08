ValuEngine Downgrades PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) to Hold

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCMI. Roth Capital cut shares of PCM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of PCMI opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88. PCM has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $427.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCM by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,272 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PCM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 202,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of PCM by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 157,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 78,489 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PCM by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 95,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of PCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,959,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

