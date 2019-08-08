ValuEngine Upgrades Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) to Buy

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PULM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

PULM stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

